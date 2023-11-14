The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) face the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN.

Kansas vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN

Kansas Stats Insights

Last season, the Jayhawks had a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.9% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Wildcats' opponents hit.

In games Kansas shot better than 42.9% from the field, it went 18-2 overall.

The Jayhawks were the 90th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats finished seventh.

Last year, the 75.4 points per game the Jayhawks averaged were 7.6 more points than the Wildcats gave up (67.8).

Kansas had a 22-2 record last season when putting up more than 67.8 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison

Kansas averaged 78.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 74.0 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.

The Jayhawks surrendered 67.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 1.1 fewer points than they allowed in road games (69.0).

Kansas drained 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged in away games (7.1 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule