How to Watch Kansas vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) go up against the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN.
Kansas vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Kansas Stats Insights
- The Jayhawks made 46.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.9 percentage points higher than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
- In games Kansas shot higher than 42.9% from the field, it went 18-2 overall.
- The Jayhawks were the 90th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Wildcats ranked seventh.
- Last year, the Jayhawks averaged 7.6 more points per game (75.4) than the Wildcats allowed (67.8).
- Kansas had a 22-2 record last season when putting up more than 67.8 points.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last season, Kansas put up 4.8 more points per game (78.8) than it did in away games (74).
- The Jayhawks surrendered 67.9 points per game last year at home, which was 1.1 fewer points than they allowed in road games (69).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Kansas fared better when playing at home last year, sinking 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage in away games.
Kansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|North Carolina Central
|W 99-56
|Allen Fieldhouse
|11/10/2023
|Manhattan
|W 99-61
|Allen Fieldhouse
|11/14/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|United Center
|11/20/2023
|Chaminade
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
