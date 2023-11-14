The No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) play the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at United Center. It starts at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Kansas vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks made 46.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.9 percentage points higher than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (42.9%).

In games Kansas shot higher than 42.9% from the field, it went 18-2 overall.

The Jayhawks were the 90th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats finished seventh.

Last year, the Jayhawks recorded 75.4 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 67.8 the Wildcats gave up.

When Kansas put up more than 67.8 points last season, it went 22-2.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison

Kansas averaged 78.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 74.0 points per game on the road, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.

The Jayhawks ceded 67.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 69.0 in away games.

Kansas drained 7.2 threes per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged in away games (7.1 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

