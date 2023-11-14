The No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) go up against the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at United Center. It begins at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Kansas vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Kansas Stats Insights

Last season, the Jayhawks had a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.9% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Wildcats' opponents knocked down.

Kansas had an 18-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.9% from the field.

The Jayhawks were the 90th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats finished seventh.

Last year, the Jayhawks recorded 7.6 more points per game (75.4) than the Wildcats gave up (67.8).

Kansas had a 22-2 record last season when scoring more than 67.8 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison

At home last year, Kansas put up 4.8 more points per game (78.8) than it did on the road (74).

In 2022-23, the Jayhawks gave up 67.9 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 69.

At home, Kansas averaged 0.1 more threes per game (7.2) than away from home (7.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to when playing on the road (34.4%).

