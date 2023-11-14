The No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) go up against the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at United Center. It begins at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kansas vs. Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Kansas Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Jayhawks had a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.9% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Wildcats' opponents knocked down.
  • Kansas had an 18-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.9% from the field.
  • The Jayhawks were the 90th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats finished seventh.
  • Last year, the Jayhawks recorded 7.6 more points per game (75.4) than the Wildcats gave up (67.8).
  • Kansas had a 22-2 record last season when scoring more than 67.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kansas Home & Away Comparison

  • At home last year, Kansas put up 4.8 more points per game (78.8) than it did on the road (74).
  • In 2022-23, the Jayhawks gave up 67.9 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 69.
  • At home, Kansas averaged 0.1 more threes per game (7.2) than away from home (7.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to when playing on the road (34.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 North Carolina Central W 99-56 Allen Fieldhouse
11/10/2023 Manhattan W 99-61 Allen Fieldhouse
11/14/2023 Kentucky - United Center
11/20/2023 Chaminade - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois - Allen Fieldhouse

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.