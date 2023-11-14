How to Watch Kansas vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) go up against the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at United Center. It begins at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.
Kansas vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Kansas Stats Insights
- Last season, the Jayhawks had a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.9% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Wildcats' opponents knocked down.
- Kansas had an 18-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.9% from the field.
- The Jayhawks were the 90th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats finished seventh.
- Last year, the Jayhawks recorded 7.6 more points per game (75.4) than the Wildcats gave up (67.8).
- Kansas had a 22-2 record last season when scoring more than 67.8 points.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison
- At home last year, Kansas put up 4.8 more points per game (78.8) than it did on the road (74).
- In 2022-23, the Jayhawks gave up 67.9 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 69.
- At home, Kansas averaged 0.1 more threes per game (7.2) than away from home (7.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to when playing on the road (34.4%).
Kansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|North Carolina Central
|W 99-56
|Allen Fieldhouse
|11/10/2023
|Manhattan
|W 99-61
|Allen Fieldhouse
|11/14/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|United Center
|11/20/2023
|Chaminade
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
