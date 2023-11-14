How to Watch Kansas vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) play the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at United Center. It begins at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.
Kansas vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN
Kansas Stats Insights
- The Jayhawks shot 46.8% from the field last season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Wildcats allowed to opponents.
- Kansas went 18-2 when it shot better than 42.9% from the field.
- The Jayhawks were the 90th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats finished seventh.
- Last year, the 75.4 points per game the Jayhawks scored were 7.6 more points than the Wildcats allowed (67.8).
- Kansas had a 22-2 record last season when putting up more than 67.8 points.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison
- Kansas scored 78.8 points per game last season at home, which was 4.8 more points than it averaged away from home (74.0).
- The Jayhawks allowed 67.9 points per game last year at home, which was 1.1 fewer points than they allowed in away games (69.0).
- In home games, Kansas averaged 0.1 more treys per game (7.2) than in away games (7.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to away from home (34.4%).
Kansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|North Carolina Central
|W 99-56
|Allen Fieldhouse
|11/10/2023
|Manhattan
|W 99-61
|Allen Fieldhouse
|11/14/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|United Center
|11/20/2023
|Chaminade
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
