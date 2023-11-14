How to Watch Kansas vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) face the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at United Center. It begins at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.
Kansas vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
- Jacksonville State vs West Virginia (7:00 PM ET | November 14)
- UT Rio Grande Valley vs TCU (8:00 PM ET | November 14)
- UMKC vs Baylor (10:00 PM ET | November 14)
Kansas Stats Insights
- The Jayhawks shot 46.8% from the field last season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Wildcats allowed to opponents.
- Kansas went 18-2 when it shot better than 42.9% from the field.
- The Wildcats ranked seventh in rebounding in college basketball, the Jayhawks finished 90th.
- Last year, the Jayhawks scored 75.4 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 67.8 the Wildcats gave up.
- Kansas went 22-2 last season when scoring more than 67.8 points.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison
- Kansas averaged 78.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 74 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.
- Defensively the Jayhawks played better in home games last season, allowing 67.9 points per game, compared to 69 when playing on the road.
- Kansas drained 7.2 threes per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.1 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).
Kansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|North Carolina Central
|W 99-56
|Allen Fieldhouse
|11/10/2023
|Manhattan
|W 99-61
|Allen Fieldhouse
|11/14/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|United Center
|11/20/2023
|Chaminade
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
