The No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) face the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at United Center. It begins at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kansas vs. Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Kansas Stats Insights

  • The Jayhawks shot 46.8% from the field last season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Wildcats allowed to opponents.
  • Kansas went 18-2 when it shot better than 42.9% from the field.
  • The Wildcats ranked seventh in rebounding in college basketball, the Jayhawks finished 90th.
  • Last year, the Jayhawks scored 75.4 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 67.8 the Wildcats gave up.
  • Kansas went 22-2 last season when scoring more than 67.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kansas Home & Away Comparison

  • Kansas averaged 78.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 74 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Jayhawks played better in home games last season, allowing 67.9 points per game, compared to 69 when playing on the road.
  • Kansas drained 7.2 threes per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.1 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 North Carolina Central W 99-56 Allen Fieldhouse
11/10/2023 Manhattan W 99-61 Allen Fieldhouse
11/14/2023 Kentucky - United Center
11/20/2023 Chaminade - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois - Allen Fieldhouse

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.