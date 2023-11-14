The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) take on the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN.

Kansas vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN

Kansas Stats Insights

Last season, the Jayhawks had a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.9% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Wildcats' opponents made.

Kansas went 18-2 when it shot higher than 42.9% from the field.

The Wildcats ranked seventh in rebounding in college basketball. The Jayhawks finished 90th.

Last year, the 75.4 points per game the Jayhawks averaged were 7.6 more points than the Wildcats allowed (67.8).

Kansas went 22-2 last season when scoring more than 67.8 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Kansas played better when playing at home last season, posting 78.8 points per game, compared to 74 per game in road games.

The Jayhawks gave up 67.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69).

Kansas averaged 7.2 threes per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged on the road (7.1 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

