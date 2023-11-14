Josh Giddey and the Oklahoma City Thunder match up versus the San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Giddey tallied 10 points, six rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and two blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 111-99 win against the Suns.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Giddey, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-114)

Over 13.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (+100)

Over 6.5 (+100) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+100)

Looking to bet on one or more of Giddey's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Spurs were the worst in the league last season, giving up 123.1 points per contest.

The Spurs were the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA last season, allowing 45 rebounds per game.

The Spurs allowed 26.8 assists per contest last season (29th in the NBA).

In terms of three-point defense, the Spurs were ranked 22nd in the NBA last year, allowing 12.6 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Josh Giddey vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/12/2023 32 15 11 5 1 0 1 12/27/2022 23 7 7 8 1 1 1 11/30/2022 33 14 14 5 0 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.