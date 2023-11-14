Tuesday's game between the Duke Blue Devils (1-1) and the Michigan State Spartans (1-1) at United Center has a projected final score of 74-70 based on our computer prediction, with Duke securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM on November 14.

The game has no set line.

Duke vs. Michigan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Duke vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 74, Michigan State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Michigan State

Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-3.8)

Duke (-3.8) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Duke Performance Insights

Offensively, Duke was the 169th-ranked squad in the country (72 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 30th (63.6 points conceded per game).

On the boards, the Blue Devils were 20th-best in the country in rebounds (35.6 per game) last year. They were 20th-best in rebounds conceded (27.8 per game).

Duke was 70th in college basketball in assists (14.6 per game) last year.

Beyond the arc, the Blue Devils were 237th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (6.8) last year. They were 215th in 3-point percentage at 33.5%.

Defensively, Duke was 64th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6.3 last year. It was 24th-best in 3-point percentage allowed at 30.5%.

Duke took 35.3% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 26.2% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it took 64.7% of its shots, with 73.8% of its makes coming from there.

Michigan State Performance Insights

Michigan State averaged 70.9 points per game (191st-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 67.9 points per contest (112th-ranked).

Last season the Spartans pulled down 32.1 rebounds per game (156th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 30.3 rebounds per contest (123rd-ranked).

Last year Michigan State ranked 70th in college basketball in assists, averaging 14.6 per game.

The Spartans ranked 13th-worst in the nation with 9.5 forced turnovers per game. Meanwhile, they committed 10.3 turnovers per game (36th-ranked in college basketball).

With a 39.3% three-point percentage last season, the Spartans were third-best in the country. They ranked 182nd in college basketball by making 7.4 three-pointers per contest.

Last season Michigan State ceded 7.2 threes per game (177th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 32.4% (96th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Of the shots attempted by Michigan State last season, 67% of them were two-pointers (71.3% of the team's made baskets) and 33% were threes (28.7%).

