Mikko Rantanen will be on the ice when the Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken meet on Monday at Climate Pledge Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Rantanen in the Avalanche-Kraken matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Mikko Rantanen vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

1.5 points (Over odds: +135)

1.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Rantanen Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Rantanen has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 21:03 on the ice per game.

In Rantanen's 13 games played this season he's scored in seven of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Rantanen has a point in nine games this year (out of 13), including multiple points five times.

In six of 13 games this season, Rantanen has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Rantanen's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 51.2% of Rantanen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Rantanen Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 51 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's -12 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 13 Games 12 19 Points 12 9 Goals 8 10 Assists 4

