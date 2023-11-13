The Penn State Lady Lions (2-0) play the Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Kansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Kansas vs. Penn State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Jayhawks scored only 0.5 more points per game last year (72.6) than the Lady Lions allowed their opponents to score (72.1).

Kansas had a 16-4 record last season when allowing fewer than 70.8 points.

Last year, the 70.8 points per game the Lady Lions put up were 8.4 more points than the Jayhawks gave up (62.4).

When Penn State totaled more than 62.4 points last season, it went 12-10.

The Lady Lions shot 38.5% from the field last season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 37.5% the Jayhawks allowed to opponents.

The Jayhawks shot 41.8% from the field, 7.5% lower than the 49.3% the Lady Lions' opponents shot last season.

Kansas Schedule