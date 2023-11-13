Kansas State vs. South Dakota State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 13
The Kansas State Wildcats (1-1) and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-1) hit the court at Bramlage Coliseum on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no set line.
Kansas State vs. South Dakota State Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Manhattan, Kansas
- Venue: Bramlage Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Kansas State Betting Records & Stats
- Kansas State won 23 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.
- Kansas State's .676 ATS win percentage (23-11-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than South Dakota State's .500 mark (15-15-0 ATS Record).
Kansas State vs. South Dakota State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kansas State
|76.2
|147.1
|69.9
|139.7
|141.1
|South Dakota State
|70.9
|147.1
|69.8
|139.7
|144.3
Additional Kansas State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Wildcats scored 76.2 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 69.8 the Jackrabbits allowed.
- When Kansas State totaled more than 69.8 points last season, it went 14-2 against the spread and 15-3 overall.
Kansas State vs. South Dakota State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kansas State
|23-11-0
|19-15-0
|South Dakota State
|15-15-0
|13-17-0
Kansas State vs. South Dakota State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Kansas State
|South Dakota State
|15-1
|Home Record
|10-2
|4-7
|Away Record
|6-9
|12-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-5-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-6-0
|75
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.5
|76.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.6
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-6-0
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-7-0
