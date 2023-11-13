The Kansas State Wildcats (1-1) and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-1) hit the court at Bramlage Coliseum on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no set line.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kansas State vs. South Dakota State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bramlage Coliseum

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas State Betting Records & Stats

Kansas State won 23 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Kansas State's .676 ATS win percentage (23-11-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than South Dakota State's .500 mark (15-15-0 ATS Record).

Kansas State vs. South Dakota State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas State 76.2 147.1 69.9 139.7 141.1 South Dakota State 70.9 147.1 69.8 139.7 144.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Kansas State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Wildcats scored 76.2 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 69.8 the Jackrabbits allowed.

When Kansas State totaled more than 69.8 points last season, it went 14-2 against the spread and 15-3 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Kansas State vs. South Dakota State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas State 23-11-0 19-15-0 South Dakota State 15-15-0 13-17-0

Kansas State vs. South Dakota State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kansas State South Dakota State 15-1 Home Record 10-2 4-7 Away Record 6-9 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 75 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.5 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.6 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.