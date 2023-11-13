Monday's contest features the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-1) and the Kansas State Wildcats (1-1) squaring off at Bramlage Coliseum (on November 13) at 8:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 80-75 victory for South Dakota State, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Kansas State vs. South Dakota State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bramlage Coliseum

Kansas State vs. South Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota State 80, Kansas State 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas State vs. South Dakota State

Computer Predicted Spread: South Dakota State (-4.4)

South Dakota State (-4.4) Computer Predicted Total: 155.3

Kansas State Performance Insights

Last season, Kansas State was 68th in the nation on offense (76.2 points scored per game) and 169th on defense (69.9 points conceded).

On the boards, the Wildcats were 210th in the country in rebounds (31.3 per game) last year. They were 135th in rebounds conceded (30.5 per game).

With 17.0 assists per game, Kansas State was eighth-best in the country last season.

Beyond the arc, the Wildcats were 200th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (7.2) last year. They were 171st in 3-point percentage at 34.3%.

Last season, Kansas State was 82nd in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (6.5 per game) and 31st in defensive 3-point percentage (30.8%).

The Wildcats attempted 36.1% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 26.8% of their made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they attempted 63.9% of their shots, with 73.2% of their makes coming from there.

