Kansas State vs. South Dakota State Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - November 13
Monday's contest features the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-1) and the Kansas State Wildcats (1-1) squaring off at Bramlage Coliseum (on November 13) at 8:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 80-75 victory for South Dakota State, who is a small favorite based on our model.
Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.
Kansas State vs. South Dakota State Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Where: Manhattan, Kansas
- Venue: Bramlage Coliseum
Kansas State vs. South Dakota State Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Dakota State 80, Kansas State 75
Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas State vs. South Dakota State
- Computer Predicted Spread: South Dakota State (-4.4)
- Computer Predicted Total: 155.3
Kansas State Performance Insights
- Last season, Kansas State was 68th in the nation on offense (76.2 points scored per game) and 169th on defense (69.9 points conceded).
- On the boards, the Wildcats were 210th in the country in rebounds (31.3 per game) last year. They were 135th in rebounds conceded (30.5 per game).
- With 17.0 assists per game, Kansas State was eighth-best in the country last season.
- Beyond the arc, the Wildcats were 200th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (7.2) last year. They were 171st in 3-point percentage at 34.3%.
- Last season, Kansas State was 82nd in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (6.5 per game) and 31st in defensive 3-point percentage (30.8%).
- The Wildcats attempted 36.1% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 26.8% of their made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they attempted 63.9% of their shots, with 73.2% of their makes coming from there.
