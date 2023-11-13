The Kansas State Wildcats (1-1) go up against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kansas State vs. South Dakota State matchup.

Kansas State vs. South Dakota State Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kansas State vs. South Dakota State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline South Dakota State Moneyline BetMGM Kansas State (-10.5) 154.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kansas State (-10.5) 153.5 -610 +440 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kansas State vs. South Dakota State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Kansas State won 23 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Wildcats games went over the point total 19 out of 34 times last season.

South Dakota State went 15-15-0 ATS last year.

A total of 13 of the Jackrabbits' games last season went over the point total.

Kansas State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), Kansas State is 26th in college basketball. It is way below that, 250th, according to computer rankings.

With odds of +6000, Kansas State has been given a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

