The Kansas State Wildcats (1-1) battle the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kansas State vs. South Dakota State Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kansas State Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats made 46.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.2 percentage points higher than the Jackrabbits allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
  • Kansas State had a 12-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.9% from the field.
  • The Jackrabbits ranked 288th in rebounding in college basketball, the Wildcats finished 210th.
  • Last year, the Wildcats averaged 76.2 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 69.8 the Jackrabbits gave up.
  • Kansas State had a 15-3 record last season when scoring more than 69.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Kansas State Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Kansas State was worse in home games last year, posting 75.0 points per game, compared to 76.7 per game in road games.
  • The Wildcats allowed 61.4 points per game last year at home, which was 19.2 fewer points than they allowed in road games (80.6).
  • Kansas State sunk 6.7 treys per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.0 fewer threes and 2.2% points worse than it averaged on the road (7.7, 35.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kansas State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 USC L 82-69 T-Mobile Arena
11/10/2023 Bellarmine W 83-75 Bramlage Coliseum
11/13/2023 South Dakota State - Bramlage Coliseum
11/17/2023 Providence - Baha Mar Convention Center
11/22/2023 Central Arkansas - Bramlage Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.