How to Watch Kansas State vs. South Dakota State on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Kansas State Wildcats (1-1) battle the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Kansas State vs. South Dakota State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kansas State Stats Insights
- The Wildcats made 46.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.2 percentage points higher than the Jackrabbits allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
- Kansas State had a 12-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.9% from the field.
- The Jackrabbits ranked 288th in rebounding in college basketball, the Wildcats finished 210th.
- Last year, the Wildcats averaged 76.2 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 69.8 the Jackrabbits gave up.
- Kansas State had a 15-3 record last season when scoring more than 69.8 points.
Kansas State Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Kansas State was worse in home games last year, posting 75.0 points per game, compared to 76.7 per game in road games.
- The Wildcats allowed 61.4 points per game last year at home, which was 19.2 fewer points than they allowed in road games (80.6).
- Kansas State sunk 6.7 treys per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.0 fewer threes and 2.2% points worse than it averaged on the road (7.7, 35.3%).
Kansas State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|USC
|L 82-69
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/10/2023
|Bellarmine
|W 83-75
|Bramlage Coliseum
|11/13/2023
|South Dakota State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|11/17/2023
|Providence
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/22/2023
|Central Arkansas
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
