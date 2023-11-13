The Kansas State Wildcats (1-1) battle the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Kansas State vs. South Dakota State Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kansas State Stats Insights

The Wildcats made 46.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.2 percentage points higher than the Jackrabbits allowed to their opponents (43.9%).

Kansas State had a 12-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.9% from the field.

The Jackrabbits ranked 288th in rebounding in college basketball, the Wildcats finished 210th.

Last year, the Wildcats averaged 76.2 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 69.8 the Jackrabbits gave up.

Kansas State had a 15-3 record last season when scoring more than 69.8 points.

Kansas State Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Kansas State was worse in home games last year, posting 75.0 points per game, compared to 76.7 per game in road games.

The Wildcats allowed 61.4 points per game last year at home, which was 19.2 fewer points than they allowed in road games (80.6).

Kansas State sunk 6.7 treys per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.0 fewer threes and 2.2% points worse than it averaged on the road (7.7, 35.3%).

Kansas State Upcoming Schedule