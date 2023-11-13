Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Mikko Rantanen, Jaden Schwartz and others in the Colorado Avalanche-Seattle Kraken matchup at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Avalanche vs. Kraken Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Rantanen has been vital to Colorado this season, with 19 points in 13 games.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Nov. 11 1 0 1 4 vs. Kraken Nov. 9 0 1 1 2 vs. Devils Nov. 7 2 1 3 5 at Golden Knights Nov. 4 0 0 0 4 vs. Blues Nov. 1 1 1 2 2

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

Cale Makar has accumulated 16 points (1.2 per game), scoring three goals and adding 13 assists.

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Nov. 11 0 1 1 5 vs. Kraken Nov. 9 0 1 1 3 vs. Devils Nov. 7 0 3 3 2 at Golden Knights Nov. 4 0 0 0 3 vs. Blues Nov. 1 0 2 2 3

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

Nathan MacKinnon has 15 total points for Colorado, with six goals and nine assists.

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Nov. 11 0 1 1 6 vs. Kraken Nov. 9 1 2 3 3 vs. Devils Nov. 7 1 1 2 3 at Golden Knights Nov. 4 0 0 0 4 vs. Blues Nov. 1 0 2 2 2

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Jaden Schwartz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Schwartz has scored eight goals (0.5 per game) and collected six assists (0.4 per game), contributing to the Seattle offense with 14 total points (0.9 per game). He takes 2.7 shots per game, shooting 19.5%.

Schwartz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Nov. 11 1 0 1 2 at Avalanche Nov. 9 1 1 2 3 at Coyotes Nov. 7 1 0 1 2 vs. Flames Nov. 4 1 0 1 1 vs. Predators Nov. 2 0 1 1 3

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

Vince Dunn is one of the impact players on offense for Seattle with 13 total points (0.9 per game), with two goals and 11 assists in 15 games.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Nov. 11 0 1 1 2 at Avalanche Nov. 9 0 2 2 2 at Coyotes Nov. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Flames Nov. 4 0 1 1 3 vs. Predators Nov. 2 1 0 1 3

