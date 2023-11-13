Monday's NHL play includes the Colorado Avalanche (8-5) visiting the Seattle Kraken (5-7-3) at Climate Pledge Arena. The Kraken are underdogs (+125 on the moneyline) against the Avalanche (-150) ahead of the contest, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Avalanche vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Avalanche vs. Kraken Betting Trends

Seattle has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in six of 15 games this season.

In the 13 times this season the Avalanche have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 8-5 in those games.

This season the Kraken have four wins in the 10 games in which they've been an underdog.

Colorado is 6-3 (victorious in 66.7% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -150 or shorter.

Seattle has four games this season playing as the underdog by +125 or longer, and is 1-3 in those contests.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Avalanche Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 5-5 6-4-0 6.3 3.20 3.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.20 3.80 7 17.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 7-3 6-4-0 6.3 2.90 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 2.90 3.30 9 30.0% Record as ML Favorite 5-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-4 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.