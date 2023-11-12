Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
In one of the many exciting matchups on the college basketball schedule on Sunday, the Indiana Hoosiers and the Stanford Cardinal square off at Maples Pavilion.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
No. 14 Maryland Terrapins vs. No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Colonial Life Arena
- Location: Columbia, South Carolina
How to Watch Maryland vs. South Carolina
- TV: ABC
IUPUI Jaguars vs. No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Value City Arena
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
How to Watch IUPUI vs. Ohio State
- TV: B1G+
No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. NJIT Highlanders
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Venue: NJIT Wellness and Events Center
- Location: Newark, New Jersey
How to Watch Notre Dame vs. NJIT
- TV: ESPN+
No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Northern Iowa Panthers
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: McLeod Center
- Location: Cedar Falls, Iowa
How to Watch Iowa vs. Northern Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
No. 2 UConn Huskies vs. NC State Wolfpack
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: Reynolds Coliseum
- Location: Raleigh, North Carolina
How to Watch UConn vs. NC State
- TV: ABC
Liberty Lady Flames vs. No. 13 Texas Longhorns
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: Moody Center
- Location: Austin, Texas
How to Watch Liberty vs. Texas
- TV: LHN
Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils vs. No. 1 LSU Tigers
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
- Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
How to Watch Mississippi Valley State vs. LSU
- TV: SEC Network+
Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs. No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: Humphrey Coliseum
- Location: Starkville, Mississippi
How to Watch Jacksonville State vs. Mississippi State
- TV: SEC Network+
DePaul Blue Demons vs. No. 17 Louisville Cardinals
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Venue: KFC Yum! Center
- Location: Louisville, Kentucky
How to Watch DePaul vs. Louisville
- TV: ACC Network
No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers vs. No. 15 Stanford Cardinal
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: Maples Pavilion
- Location: Stanford, California
How to Watch Indiana vs. Stanford
- TV: ESPN
