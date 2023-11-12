Footprint Center is where the Phoenix Suns (4-5) and Oklahoma City Thunder (5-4) will clash on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Chet Holmgren is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the court.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Suns

Game Day: Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 12 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: AZFamily, BSOK

Thunder's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Thunder fell to the Kings on Friday, 105-98. Their leading scorer was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 33 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 33 7 6 2 2 0 Jalen Williams 14 5 1 1 0 0 Josh Giddey 13 4 5 0 0 0

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander provides the Thunder 24 points, 6.7 boards and 7 assists per game. He also averages 2.3 steals (fifth in NBA) and 1 block.

Holmgren's averages on the season are 15.3 points, 7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, making 57.1% of his shots from the field and 54.5% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per contest.

Luguentz Dort provides the Thunder 14.3 points, 4.7 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, plus 1.3 steals and 1 block.

Jalen Williams gives the Thunder 14.3 points, 3.7 boards and 4 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Josh Giddey's numbers for the season are 9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5 assists per game, making 34.3% of his shots from the field and 50% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per game.

