The Phoenix Suns (4-5) host the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-4) after losing three home games in a row. The Suns are favored by only 2.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Thunder vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and BSOK

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -2.5 -

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

Five of the Thunder's nine games with a set total have hit the over (55.6%).

So far this year, Oklahoma City has put together a 6-3-0 record against the spread.

The Thunder have been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and have walked away with the win three times (60%) in those games.

Oklahoma City has not won as an underdog of +120 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Oklahoma City has a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Thunder vs Suns Additional Info

Thunder vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 0 0% 113.2 229.6 112.2 228 224.5 Thunder 0 0% 116.4 229.6 115.8 228 229.2

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

The Thunder's 116.4 points per game are just 4.2 more points than the 112.2 the Suns allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.2 points, Oklahoma City is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Thunder vs. Suns Betting Splits

Thunder and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Thunder 6-3 3-1 5-4 Suns 5-4 2-3 6-3

Thunder vs. Suns Point Insights

Thunder Suns 116.4 Points Scored (PG) 113.2 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 15 5-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-2 4-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-2 115.8 Points Allowed (PG) 112.2 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 13 3-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-2 3-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-3

