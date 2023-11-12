The Phoenix Suns (2-1) match up with the Oklahoma City Thunder (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on AZFamily and BSOK.

Thunder vs. Suns Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 12 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: AZFamily, BSOK

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.4 points last season, plus 5.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

Josh Giddey put up 16.6 points last season, plus 6.2 assists and 7.9 rebounds.

Jalen Williams put up 14.1 points, 4.5 boards and 3.3 assists. At the other end, he put up 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Luguentz Dort put up 13.7 points, 2.1 assists and 4.6 boards.

Isaiah Joe averaged 9.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he delivered 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Suns Players to Watch

Per game, Devin Booker put up points, 4.5 boards and 5.5 assists last season. He also put up 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Kevin Durant's numbers last season were 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest. He drained 55.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 treys.

Bradley Beal recorded 23.2 points, 3.9 boards and 5.4 assists per contest, plus 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Jusuf Nurkic recorded 13.3 points, 9.1 boards and 2.9 assists. He drained 51.9% of his shots from the floor.

Last season, Drew Eubanks recorded 6.6 points, 5.4 boards and 1.3 assists. He made 64.1% of his shots from the floor.

Thunder vs. Suns Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Suns Thunder 113.6 Points Avg. 117.5 111.6 Points Allowed Avg. 116.4 46.7% Field Goal % 46.5% 37.4% Three Point % 35.6%

