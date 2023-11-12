The Oklahoma City Thunder, Josh Giddey included, square off versus the Phoenix Suns on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 10, Giddey posted 13 points and five assists in a 105-98 loss versus the Kings.

We're going to look at Giddey's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-104)

Over 13.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (+102)

Over 6.5 (+102) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-114)

Looking to bet on one or more of Giddey's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 111.6 points per game last season made the Suns the sixth-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

In terms of rebounds, the Suns were 11th in the NBA last season, allowing 42.9 per game.

Conceding an average of 23.4 assists last season, the Suns were the third-ranked team in the NBA.

Allowing 11.4 made three-pointers per game last year, the Suns were third in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Josh Giddey vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 35 16 9 8 2 0 0 3/19/2023 33 16 6 6 1 0 0 3/8/2023 22 10 7 5 1 0 2 2/24/2023 24 7 4 5 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.