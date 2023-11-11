The No. 5 Washington Huskies (9-0) host a Pac-12 clash against the No. 13 Utah Utes (7-2) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.

Washington has the 46th-ranked defense this year (23 points allowed per game), and has been better on offense, ranking fourth-best with 41.7 points per game. Utah's defensive unit has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks ninth-best in the FBS with 15.9 points allowed per contest. In terms of offense, it is posting 25 points per game, which ranks 82nd.

For more details on this contest, continue reading.

Washington vs. Utah Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Washington vs. Utah Key Statistics

Washington Utah 509.1 (7th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.1 (101st) 413.4 (92nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 282.3 (7th) 126 (100th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 192.7 (24th) 383.1 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.4 (123rd) 12 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (5th) 10 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (57th)

Washington Stats Leaders

Michael Penix Jr. has recorded 3,201 yards (355.7 ypg) on 225-of-325 passing with 26 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dillon Johnson, has carried the ball 113 times for 686 yards (76.2 per game), scoring 10 times.

Will Nixon has carried the ball 27 times for 177 yards (19.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Rome Odunze's leads his squad with 989 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 56 receptions (out of 79 targets) and scored seven touchdowns.

Ja'Lynn Polk has hauled in 51 receptions totaling 888 yards, finding the end zone eight times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jalen McMillan's 20 grabs are good enough for 311 yards and three touchdowns.

Utah Stats Leaders

Bryson Barnes has thrown for 930 yards on 58.9% passing while tossing eight touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also run for 196 yards with three scores.

Ja'Quinden Jackson is his team's leading rusher with 112 carries for 598 yards, or 66.4 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Jaylon Glover has been given 94 carries and totaled 359 yards with two touchdowns.

Devaughn Vele has hauled in 337 receiving yards on 29 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Money Parks has caught 23 passes and compiled 244 receiving yards (27.1 per game) with two touchdowns.

Mikey Matthews' 25 receptions (on 38 targets) have netted him 229 yards (25.4 ypg).

