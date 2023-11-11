For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Colorado Avalanche and the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, is Tomas Tatar a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Tomas Tatar score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Tatar stats and insights

Tatar is yet to score through 11 games this season.

In one game against the Blues this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Tatar has zero points on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 33 goals in total (2.8 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have one shutout, and they average 19.4 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

