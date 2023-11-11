A pair of Big Ten teams square off when the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-4) take on the Purdue Boilermakers (2-7) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Golden Gophers are favored by 1 point. The over/under for the contest is 47.5 points.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. Purdue matchup in this article.

Minnesota vs. Purdue Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Minnesota vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Week 11 Odds

Minnesota vs. Purdue Betting Trends

Minnesota is 3-6-0 ATS this season.

The Golden Gophers have covered the spread twice this season (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

Purdue has compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread this year.

The Boilermakers have been an underdog by 1 point or more seven times this year, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Minnesota & Purdue 2023 Futures Odds

Minnesota To Win the Big Ten +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000 Purdue To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big Ten +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

