Will Miles Wood Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 11?
The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest versus the St. Louis Blues is set for Saturday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Miles Wood find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Miles Wood score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)
Wood stats and insights
- Wood has scored in two of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Blues this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Wood has zero points on the power play.
- Wood's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have conceded 33 goals in total (2.8 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.4 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Avalanche vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
