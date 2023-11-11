Can we expect Mikko Rantanen finding the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche take on the St. Louis Blues at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mikko Rantanen score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Rantanen stats and insights

Rantanen has scored in six of 12 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In one game versus the Blues this season, he has attempted two shots and scored one goal.

On the power play he has three goals, plus three assists.

Rantanen averages 3.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.2%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 33 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.4 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.