Will Mikko Rantanen Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 11?
Can we expect Mikko Rantanen finding the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche take on the St. Louis Blues at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Mikko Rantanen score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Rantanen stats and insights
- Rantanen has scored in six of 12 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- In one game versus the Blues this season, he has attempted two shots and scored one goal.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus three assists.
- Rantanen averages 3.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.2%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have conceded 33 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.4 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Avalanche vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.