The Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-5) are 3.5-point underdogs in a road Big 12 matchup against the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks (7-2) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS). A 62-point over/under is set for the contest.

Kansas is compiling 434 yards per game on offense, which ranks 37th in the FBS. On defense, the Jayhawks rank 87th, surrendering 394 yards per game. With 30.6 points per game on offense, Texas Tech ranks 50th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 68th, giving up 25.7 points per game.

Kansas vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS) TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Kansas vs Texas Tech Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kansas -3.5 -110 -110 62 -110 -110 -185 +150

Kansas Recent Performance

It's been a hard three-game stretch for the Jayhawks, who rank -25-worst in total offense (434.7 yards per game) and 22nd-worst in total defense (442.3 yards per game allowed) over their last three games.

Over the Jayhawks' most recent three-game stretch, they rank 62nd in scoring offense (32.7 points per game) and -52-worst in scoring defense (31 points per game allowed).

From an offensive standpoint, Kansas has been a top-25 passing unit over the previous three games with 305 passing yards per game (25th-best). It has not played as well on defense, with 255 passing yards allowed per game (-68-worst) over that stretch.

Over the last three contests, the Jayhawks rank -26-worst in rushing offense (129.7 rushing yards per game) and -66-worst in rushing defense (187.3 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Jayhawks have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall over their last three games.

In Kansas' past three games, it has hit the over twice.

Kansas Betting Records & Stats

Kansas' ATS record is 5-4-0 this season.

The Jayhawks have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

The teams have hit the over in five of Kansas' nine games with a set total.

Kansas has gone 4-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 80% of those games).

Kansas has won all three games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter.

The Jayhawks have an implied moneyline win probability of 64.9% in this contest.

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jason Bean has 1,418 yards passing for Kansas, completing 60.7% of his passes and recording 10 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 156 rushing yards (17.3 ypg) on 34 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Devin Neal has carried the ball 136 times for a team-high 828 yards on the ground and has found the end zone nine times. He's also tacked on 21 catches for 200 yards (22.2 per game) and one touchdown via the pass.

This season, Daniel Hishaw Jr. has carried the ball 89 times for 517 yards (57.4 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Lawrence Arnold's leads his squad with 515 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 31 receptions (out of 40 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Quentin Skinner has caught 19 passes for 380 yards (42.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Mason Fairchild's 21 receptions have turned into 317 yards and two touchdowns.

Austin Booker has six sacks to pace the team, and also has seven TFL and 38 tackles.

Kenny Logan Jr., Kansas' leading tackler, has 64 tackles, four TFL, and one interception this year.

Ra'Mello Dotson leads the team with three interceptions, while also putting up 30 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended.

