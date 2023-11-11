Kansas vs. Texas Tech: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks (7-2) will play a fellow Big 12 opponent, the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS). The Jayhawks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. An over/under of 61.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Kansas vs. Texas Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Kansas vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lawrence, Kansas
- Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)
Kansas vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas Moneyline
|Texas Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas (-3.5)
|61.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|Kansas (-3.5)
|60.5
|-178
|+146
Kansas vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends
- Kansas has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Jayhawks have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
- Texas Tech has compiled a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Red Raiders have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.
Kansas 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Big 12
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
