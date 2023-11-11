Oddsmakers massively favor the Kansas State Wildcats (6-3) when they host the Baylor Bears (3-6) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 in a matchup between Big 12 foes at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Kansas State is favored by 20.5 points. The over/under is 55 in this game.

Kansas State ranks 54th in total defense this year (358.7 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on offense, ranking 21st-best in the FBS with 453 total yards per game. From an offensive perspective, Baylor is putting up 391.2 total yards per contest (64th-ranked). It ranks 91st in the FBS defensively (395 total yards allowed per game).

Kansas State vs. Baylor Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Kansas State vs Baylor Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kansas State -20.5 -115 -105 55 -110 -110 -1600 +900

Kansas State Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Wildcats rank -15-worst with 447 total yards per game over their last three contests. On the other side of the ball, they rank 47th by giving up 328.7 total yards per game over their last three games.

While the Wildcats rank 28th in points per game over the last three contests (37.3), they rank 11th-best on the defensive side of the ball (12 points allowed per game) over that three-game period.

Kansas State ranks 66th in passing offense (262 passing yards per game) and 69th in passing defense (176.7 passing yards per game surrendered) over its last three contests.

Despite sporting the 59th-ranked run offense over the last three games (185 rushing yards per game), the Wildcats rank -4-worst in run defense over that time frame (152 rushing yards surrendered per game).

The Wildcats are unbeaten against the spread and 2-1 overall in their last three contests.

Kansas State has hit the over once in its past three contests.

Kansas State Betting Records & Stats

Kansas State has posted a 7-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wildcats have covered the spread when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Kansas State games with a set total have hit the over five times this season (55.6%).

Kansas State has won four of the six games it was favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).

Kansas State has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -1600 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Wildcats have an implied win probability of 94.1%.

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has thrown for 1,955 yards (217.2 ypg) to lead Kansas State, completing 63.4% of his passes and tossing 18 touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 293 rushing yards on 63 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

DJ Giddens has 744 rushing yards on 125 carries, scoring seven touchdowns. He's also added 263 yards (29.2 per game) on 24 catches with one touchdown.

Treshaun Ward has been handed the ball 97 times this year and racked up 496 yards (55.1 per game) with three touchdowns.

Phillip Brooks' 513 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 62 times and has totaled 44 catches and five touchdowns.

Ben Sinnott has hauled in 32 receptions totaling 433 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Khalid Duke has collected five sacks to lead the team, while also recording six TFL and 15 tackles.

Austin Moore, Kansas State's tackle leader, has 52 tackles, seven TFL, and 1.5 sacks this year.

Jacob Parrish has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 29 tackles and three passes defended.

