The Kansas State Wildcats (6-3) take on a fellow Big 12 foe when they host the Baylor Bears (3-6) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium.

On the offensive side of the ball, Kansas State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 21st-best in the FBS by putting up 453 yards per game. The defense ranks 54th (358.7 yards allowed per game). In terms of total offense, Baylor ranks 64th in the FBS (391.2 total yards per game) and 91st defensively (395 total yards allowed per game).

Here we will break down all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Kansas State vs. Baylor Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Kansas State vs. Baylor Key Statistics

Kansas State Baylor 453 (26th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 391.2 (72nd) 358.7 (50th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395 (81st) 204.6 (12th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 114 (111th) 248.4 (53rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 277.2 (29th) 9 (22nd) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (42nd) 13 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (44th)

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has racked up 1,955 yards (217.2 ypg) on 163-of-257 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 293 rushing yards (32.6 ypg) on 63 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

DJ Giddens has carried the ball 125 times for a team-high 744 yards (82.7 per game) with seven scores. He has also caught 24 passes for 263 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Treshaun Ward has carried the ball 97 times for 496 yards (55.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Phillip Brooks' team-high 513 yards as a receiver have come on 44 catches (out of 62 targets) with five touchdowns.

Ben Sinnott has hauled in 32 passes while averaging 48.1 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Baylor Stats Leaders

Blake Shapen has racked up 1,738 yards on 63.7% passing while tossing eight touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Dominic Richardson is his team's leading rusher with 81 carries for 339 yards, or 37.7 per game.

Dawson Pendergrass has racked up 275 yards on 58 carries with five touchdowns, while also catching 14 passes for 144 yards.

Monaray Baldwin's 586 receiving yards (65.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 34 catches on 56 targets with three touchdowns.

Ketron Jackson Jr. has collected 392 receiving yards (43.6 yards per game) on 24 receptions.

Drake Dabney's 40 targets have resulted in 23 catches for 347 yards and four touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Kansas State or Baylor gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.