Saturday's contest features the Kansas State Wildcats (1-0) and the Little Rock Trojans (0-1) facing off at Jack Stephens Center (on November 11) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 53-48 win for Kansas State, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The Wildcats are coming off of a 69-35 victory against Presbyterian in their last game on Monday.

Kansas State vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Kansas State vs. Little Rock Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 53, Little Rock 48

Kansas State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wildcats averaged 70.1 points per game last season (80th in college basketball) while allowing 67.3 per contest (256th in college basketball). They had a +101 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game.

In 2022-23, Kansas State averaged 66.9 points per game in Big 12 play, and 70.1 overall.

In 2022-23, the Wildcats averaged 13.1 more points per game at home (74.4) than on the road (61.3).

Kansas State allowed 63.6 points per game at home last season, and 75.5 on the road.

