The Kansas State Wildcats should win their matchup versus the Baylor Bears at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, based on our computer model. If you're wanting additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Kansas State vs. Baylor Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Kansas State (-21.5) Toss Up (55) Kansas State 44, Baylor 11

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 11 Big 12 Predictions

Kansas State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Kansas State vs. Baylor? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Wildcats a 94.1% chance to win.

The Wildcats have seven wins in nine games against the spread this season.

Kansas State has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 21.5-point favorites.

Out of nine Wildcats games so far this year, five have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 55 points, 0.9 more than the average point total for Kansas State games this season.

Baylor Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bears have a 10.0% chance to win.

The Bears are 3-5-0 ATS this year.

The Bears have hit the over in four of their eight games with a set total (50%).

The average total for Baylor games this season is 1.7 fewer points than the point total of 55 for this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wildcats vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas State 36.6 17.8 42.6 9.4 29 28.3 Baylor 22.7 29.4 19.4 28.7 34 32

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.