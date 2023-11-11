Week 11 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Kansas
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 3:05 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The college football schedule in Week 11 should provide some fireworks. The outings include the Texas Tech Red Raiders playing the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS), a must-watch for fans in Kansas.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Kansas on TV This Week
Texas Tech Red Raiders at No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Kansas (-3.5)
Baylor Bears at Kansas State Wildcats
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Kansas State (-21.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.