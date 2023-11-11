On Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche square off with the St. Louis Blues. Is Jack Johnson going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jack Johnson score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

  • Johnson is yet to score through 12 games this season.
  • He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Blues this season, but has not scored.
  • Johnson has zero points on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues have conceded 33 goals in total (2.8 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.4 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

