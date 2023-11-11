Will Fredrik Olofsson Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 11?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, is Fredrik Olofsson a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Fredrik Olofsson score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Olofsson stats and insights
- In one of 11 games this season, Olofsson scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored against the Blues this season in one game (zero shots).
- Olofsson has zero points on the power play.
- Olofsson averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have conceded 33 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have one shutout, and they average 19.4 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Avalanche vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
