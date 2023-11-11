Gardner-Webb, Bryant, Week 11 Big South Football Power Rankings
As we head into Week 11 of the college football schedule, which team is on top of the Big South? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Big South Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Gardner-Webb
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 7-2
- Overall Rank: 41st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 36th
- Last Game: W 45-44 vs Bryant
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Gardner-Webb jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Tennessee Tech
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Bryant
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Overall Rank: 57th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 76th
- Last Game: L 45-44 vs Gardner-Webb
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Bryant jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Lindenwood
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Charleston Southern
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 4-5
- Overall Rank: 90th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 67th
- Last Game: W 35-21 vs Tennessee State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Charleston Southern jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Robert Morris
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Robert Morris
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 2-7
- Overall Rank: 99th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 56th
- Last Game: W 21-20 vs Southeast Missouri State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Robert Morris jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Charleston Southern
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.