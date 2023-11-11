The Colorado Avalanche (8-4), coming off a 4-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken, host the St. Louis Blues (6-5-1) at Ball Arena on Saturday, November 11 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW. The Blues defeated the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 in their last game.

Avalanche vs. Blues Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-250) Blues (+200) 6 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have won 66.7% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (8-4).

Colorado has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in just two games this season, and won both.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Avalanche a 71.4% chance to win.

Colorado and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in six of 12 games this season.

Avalanche vs Blues Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Blues Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 40 (17th) Goals 28 (30th) 35 (8th) Goals Allowed 33 (6th) 8 (20th) Power Play Goals 1 (32nd) 6 (5th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 9 (14th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

The Avalanche are ranked 17th in the league with 40 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.

The Avalanche are ranked eighth in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 35 total goals (2.9 per game).

The team's goal differential is eighth-best in the league at +5.

