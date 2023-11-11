The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest versus the St. Louis Blues is set for Saturday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Andrew Cogliano find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Andrew Cogliano score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Cogliano stats and insights

Cogliano is yet to score through 11 games this season.

In one game versus the Blues this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Cogliano has no points on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blues have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 33 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.4 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

