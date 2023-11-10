Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Washington County, Kansas has high school football games on the docket this week, and information on how to stream them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Frankfort High School at Hanover High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Hanover, KS
- Conference: Twin Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.