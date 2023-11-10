Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Top Thunder Players to Watch vs. the Kings - November 10
Chet Holmgren and Domantas Sabonis are two players to watch when the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-3) and the Sacramento Kings (3-4) meet at Golden 1 Center on Friday. Gametime is scheduled for 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Kings
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA, BSOK
Thunder's Last Game
The Thunder were victorious in their most recent game against the Cavaliers, 128-120, on Wednesday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was their top scorer with 43 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|43
|7
|6
|2
|1
|1
|Jalen Williams
|15
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Chet Holmgren
|15
|7
|2
|1
|3
|1
Thunder Players to Watch
- Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers for the season are 24 points, 7 assists and 6.7 boards per game, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Holmgren is posting 15.3 points, 1.7 assists and 7 boards per contest.
- Luguentz Dort posts 14.3 points, 4.7 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 53.6% from the floor and 42.9% from downtown, with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jalen Williams averages 14.3 points, 3.7 boards and 4 assists per game, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 36.4% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Josh Giddey posts 9 points, 4.7 boards and 5 assists per contest, shooting 34.3% from the floor and 50% from beyond the arc, with 1 made 3-pointers per game.
