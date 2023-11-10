Chet Holmgren and Domantas Sabonis are two players to watch when the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-3) and the Sacramento Kings (3-4) meet at Golden 1 Center on Friday. Gametime is scheduled for 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Kings

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA, BSOK

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Thunder's Last Game

The Thunder were victorious in their most recent game against the Cavaliers, 128-120, on Wednesday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was their top scorer with 43 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 43 7 6 2 1 1 Jalen Williams 15 4 2 1 0 1 Chet Holmgren 15 7 2 1 3 1

Thunder vs Kings Additional Info

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers for the season are 24 points, 7 assists and 6.7 boards per game, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Holmgren is posting 15.3 points, 1.7 assists and 7 boards per contest.

Luguentz Dort posts 14.3 points, 4.7 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 53.6% from the floor and 42.9% from downtown, with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jalen Williams averages 14.3 points, 3.7 boards and 4 assists per game, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 36.4% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Josh Giddey posts 9 points, 4.7 boards and 5 assists per contest, shooting 34.3% from the floor and 50% from beyond the arc, with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

