How to Watch the Thunder vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder (5-3) hit the court against the Sacramento Kings (3-4) on November 10, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Thunder, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Thunder vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Thunder vs Kings Additional Info
Thunder Stats Insights
- The Thunder are shooting 49.5% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 49.2% the Kings allow to opponents.
- In games Oklahoma City shoots higher than 49.2% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
- The Thunder are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 16th.
- The Thunder record only 2.8 more points per game (118.8) than the Kings give up (116).
- Oklahoma City has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 116 points.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- The Thunder averaged 120.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 114.1 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 6.7 points per contest.
- Oklahoma City surrendered 115.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.5 fewer points than it allowed when playing on the road (117.1).
- The Thunder drained 12.4 three-pointers per game with a 36.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.5 more threes and 2.6% points better than they averaged in away games (11.9 threes per game, 34.3% three-point percentage).
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kenrich Williams
|Out
|Back
