Thunder vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Oklahoma City Thunder (5-3) play the Sacramento Kings (3-4) as only 2.5-point favorites on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSOK. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5 points.
Thunder vs. Kings Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBCS-CA and BSOK
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Thunder
|-2.5
|225.5
Thunder Betting Records & Stats
- Oklahoma City and its opponents have gone over 225.5 combined points in five of eight games this season.
- Oklahoma City's contests this year have an average point total of 235.9, 10.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Thunder's ATS record is 6-2-0 this season.
- Oklahoma City has won two of the three games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Oklahoma City has played as a favorite of -140 or more twice this season and split those games.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Thunder have a 58.3% chance to win.
Thunder vs Kings Additional Info
Thunder vs. Kings Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 225.5
|% of Games Over 225.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Thunder
|5
|62.5%
|118.8
|230.8
|117.1
|233.1
|228.8
|Kings
|4
|57.1%
|112
|230.8
|116
|233.1
|227.6
Additional Thunder Insights & Trends
- The Thunder record 118.8 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 116 the Kings allow.
- Oklahoma City is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall when scoring more than 116 points.
Thunder vs. Kings Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Thunder
|6-2
|1-1
|5-3
|Kings
|3-4
|1-0
|4-3
Thunder vs. Kings Point Insights
|Thunder
|Kings
|118.8
|112
|7
|18
|5-0
|2-1
|4-1
|3-0
|117.1
|116
|24
|21
|2-1
|2-2
|2-1
|2-2
