Thunder vs. Kings November 10 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, November 10, 2023, the Sacramento Kings (1-1) hit the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder (2-0) at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSOK.
Thunder vs. Kings Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CA, BSOK
Thunder Players to Watch
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posted 31.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists last year. At the other end, he delivered 1.6 steals (fourth in league) and 1.0 block.
- Josh Giddey posted 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists last season, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 32.5% from downtown, with 1.0 made treys per game.
- Jalen Williams put up 14.1 points last season, plus 3.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds.
- Luguentz Dort's numbers last season were 13.7 points, 4.6 boards and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 38.8% from the floor and 33.0% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made treys.
- Isaiah Joe collected 9.5 points, 1.2 assists and 2.4 boards.
Kings Players to Watch
- Per game, Domantas Sabonis put up points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists last year. He also posted 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Last season, De'Aaron Fox recorded an average of 25.0 points, 4.2 boards and 6.1 assists per game.
- Harrison Barnes' stats last season included 15.0 points, 4.5 boards and 1.6 assists per contest. He sank 47.3% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 triples.
- Kevin Huerter averaged 15.2 points, 3.3 boards and 2.9 assists. He drained 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 40.2% from 3-point range, with 2.7 treys per contest.
- Malik Monk's stats last season included 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He drained 44.8% of his shots from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 triples.
Thunder vs. Kings Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Kings
|Thunder
|120.7
|Points Avg.
|117.5
|118.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|116.4
|49.4%
|Field Goal %
|46.5%
|36.9%
|Three Point %
|35.6%
