On Friday, November 10, 2023, the Sacramento Kings (1-1) hit the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder (2-0) at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSOK.

Thunder vs. Kings Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA, BSOK

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posted 31.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists last year. At the other end, he delivered 1.6 steals (fourth in league) and 1.0 block.

Josh Giddey posted 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists last season, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 32.5% from downtown, with 1.0 made treys per game.

Jalen Williams put up 14.1 points last season, plus 3.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Luguentz Dort's numbers last season were 13.7 points, 4.6 boards and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 38.8% from the floor and 33.0% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Isaiah Joe collected 9.5 points, 1.2 assists and 2.4 boards.

Kings Players to Watch

Per game, Domantas Sabonis put up points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists last year. He also posted 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Last season, De'Aaron Fox recorded an average of 25.0 points, 4.2 boards and 6.1 assists per game.

Harrison Barnes' stats last season included 15.0 points, 4.5 boards and 1.6 assists per contest. He sank 47.3% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 triples.

Kevin Huerter averaged 15.2 points, 3.3 boards and 2.9 assists. He drained 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 40.2% from 3-point range, with 2.7 treys per contest.

Malik Monk's stats last season included 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He drained 44.8% of his shots from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Thunder vs. Kings Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kings Thunder 120.7 Points Avg. 117.5 118.1 Points Allowed Avg. 116.4 49.4% Field Goal % 46.5% 36.9% Three Point % 35.6%

