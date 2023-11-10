If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Sheridan County, Kansas this week, we've got the information below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sheridan County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Hoxie High School at Ell-Saline High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Brookville, KS
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.