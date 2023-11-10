Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shawnee County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school football games in Shawnee County, Kansas this week? We've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shawnee County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Shawnee Heights High School at Blue Valley Southwest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
