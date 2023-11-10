Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

Gilgeous-Alexander, in his most recent appearance, had 43 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals in a 128-120 win over the Cavaliers.

With prop bets available for Gilgeous-Alexander, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Points Prop: Over 30.5 (-115)

Over 30.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-114)

Over 5.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-130)

Over 5.5 (-130) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+176)

Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 118.1 points per game last season made the Kings the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

In terms of rebounds, the Kings were ninth in the NBA last season, conceding 42.2 per contest.

In terms of assists, the Kings allowed 26.7 per contest last season, ranking them 28th in the NBA.

In terms of three-point defense, the Kings were ranked 18th in the NBA last year, giving up 12.5 makes per contest.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2023 38 37 1 7 2 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.