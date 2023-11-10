Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Sedgwick County, Kansas this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sedgwick County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Eisenhower High School at Maize High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Goddard, KS

Goddard, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Clay Center Community High School at Cheney High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Cheney, KS

Cheney, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Derby High School at Manhattan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Derby, KS

Derby, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Maize South High School at Kapaun Mount Carmel High School