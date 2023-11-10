Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sedgwick County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Sedgwick County, Kansas this week.
Sedgwick County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Eisenhower High School at Maize High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Goddard, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clay Center Community High School at Cheney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Cheney, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Derby High School at Manhattan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Derby, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maize South High School at Kapaun Mount Carmel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Wichita, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
