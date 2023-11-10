Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Riley County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Riley County, Kansas, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Riley County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Derby High School at Manhattan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Derby, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
