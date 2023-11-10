Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pawnee County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Pawnee County, Kansas this week.
Pawnee County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Pawnee Heights High School at Cunningham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Cunningham, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
